2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open in India for Rs 15,000

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that bookings for its new model CBR650R in the sports middleweight segment have now officially opened in the country. Revealed at the 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, the CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. Drawn directly from Fireblade Super Sports style, Honda says that the 2019 CBR650R indicates a potent shot of sporty ability designed to be explored, used and enjoyed on the street. The CBR650R will come in two colour options - Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. Bookings are now open from Honda Wing World dealerships across 22 cities in India at Rs. 15,000. Thanks to the Make-in-India advantage, Honda says that the CBR650R will be priced under Rs 8 lakh.The 2019 CBR650R comes equipped with a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve, high revving engine. It gets an Assist/Slipper Clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off as per the riders choice. Honda says that the CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor. The 2019 Honda CBR650R also gets adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks.In the braking department, the CBR650R gets dual radial-mount callipers which match a single-piston rear calliper for improved balance. The dual-channel ABS offers greater control in wet or dry conditions. Furthermore, full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhance its looks and safety as well.Taking cues directly from the Fireblade, CBR650R features new styling with its sharp, aggressive lines and extended side fairings plus super-short rear section. The handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator.Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Less than 2 weeks after the national launch of CB300R, Honda is proud to unleash its second global blockbuster in the middle-weight segment under the Silver Wing-mark umbrella. After the 2019 global fun model line-up unveil in EICMA, Honda has now opened bookings for its new middle-weight sports machine CBR650R in India too. With an aggressive Fireblade inspired bodywork, strong dose of CBR sporting intent & intense power, Honda’s Make-in-India CBR650R will entice fun bikers of India like never before!”