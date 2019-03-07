All-New Honda Civic 2019 India Live Launch – Features, Variants, Price, Specifications and More

Honda Civic is, without doubt, one of the most iconic cars to come out of the Japanese automaker's stable, in the Indian market and globally too. While India got the 8th generation Civic with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and was pulled from the domestic market soon after, Honda has now decided to launch the 10th generation Civic in the Indian market, with a lot of new features, a new engine and modern styling. Honda will launch the all-new Civic in India today. Honda has already started accepting bookings for an amount of Rs 51,000 at all Honda dealerships in India. The top-end variant of the new Civic boast of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also get a smart entry, dual-zone auto climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. As far as safety is concerned, the new Civic sedan will get features like ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, Honda Lane Watch and ISOFIX child seat anchor. The new Civic is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to 22 lakh and India, it will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis. If we talk about fuel efficiency, only Honda Amaze delivers more mileage (27+ kmpl) than the Civic in India. Honda City has less mileage than the Honda Civic. Currently Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift are the best mileage cars in India with 28.4 kmpl fuel efficiency figure. Check our live launch blog here-