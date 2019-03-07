All-New Honda Civic 2019 India Live Launch – Features, Variants, Price, Specifications and More
Honda Civic is, without doubt, one of the most iconic cars to come out of the Japanese automaker's stable, in the Indian market and globally too. While India got the 8th generation Civic with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and was pulled from the domestic market soon after, Honda has now decided to launch the 10th generation Civic in the Indian market, with a lot of new features, a new engine and modern styling. Honda will launch the all-new Civic in India today. Honda has already started accepting bookings for an amount of Rs 51,000 at all Honda dealerships in India. The top-end variant of the new Civic boast of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also get a smart entry, dual-zone auto climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. As far as safety is concerned, the new Civic sedan will get features like ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, Honda Lane Watch and ISOFIX child seat anchor. The new Civic is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to 22 lakh and India, it will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis.
Mar 7, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)
Mar 7, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)
The Honda Civic has the most aggressive looking exterior design than any of the rivals.
Mar 7, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)
Another competitor of Honda Civic - the Skoda Octavia starts at Rs 15.99 Lakh and goes up Rs 25.99 Lakh.
Mar 7, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)
The Hyundai Elantra base version is Rs 4 lakh cheaper than the Honda Civic, but the top spec model is only Rs 2 Lakh.
Mar 7, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)
Here's the complete price list of the Toyota Corolla Altis.
Mar 7, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
The Toyota Corolla Altis undercuts the Honda Civic by at least Rs 1.5 Lakh. The base Altis starts at Rs 16,45,000, as compared to Honda Civic at Rs 17.69 Lakh.
Honda has priced the Civic at Rs 17.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and there are 5 variants to choose from - 3 with petrol engine and 2 with diesel engine.
Mar 7, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
Here are the prices of the new Honda Civic. Total of 5 variants on offer.
Mar 7, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)
There are 2 accessories packages for the Honda Civic - Advance and Chrome.
Mar 7, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
Here's a variant wise feature list on the new Honda Civic.
Mar 7, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)
There are 5 colour options in the new Honda Civic.
Mar 7, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
There are three variants on offer - Base 'V', mid-spec 'VX' and top-spec 'ZX'
Mar 7, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
The lane watch function automatically activates a camera installed on the left ORVM as soon as you use the indicator to show the blind spot on the infotainment screen.
Mar 7, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)
In terms of the equipment, the Civic is loaded to the brim and gets a sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that doubles up as a reverse parking screen, remote engine start, rear AC vents and more.
Mar 7, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
The 1.6 litre diesel engine in the diesel engine has an output of 120 PS and 300 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.
Mar 7, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
The Honda Civic petrol with 1.8 litre engine delivers 141PS power and 174 Nm torque and is mated to a CVT gearbox.
Mar 7, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
The new Honda Civic gets ample storage spaces inside the cabin.
Mar 7, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
The rear legroom has been increased by 55 mm and the car is lowered by 45 mm, however ground clearance has increased.
Mar 7, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
The new Honda Civic gets a fastback inspired rear design with large C-section tail lights.