2019 Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Design and More

The popularity of sedans in the global automotive space is not what it once used to be, however, this hasn't stopped Honda sedans dominating in the Indian market. Right from the Honda City to the Honda Amaze, the Japanese brand has provided customers with a good package, which has translated to steady sales in the country. Recently, Honda upped its sedan game even further with the return of the legendary Civic in India. The Honda Civic had first come to India more than 10 years ago and was considered one of the most futuristic and good looking cars of its time in India. The 2019 Honda Civic is the 10th generation model and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia in India. Here's a look at how the new Honda Civic stacks up against the Toyota Corolla Altis -Toyota Corolla Altis -The Toyota Corolla Altis has two engine options - a 1.8-litre petrol engine which produces 140hp of peak power and an 88hp diesel variant with a 1.4-litre engine. The petrol variant gets 7-speed CVT gearbox along with a 6-speed manual as well. The diesel variant only gets the 6-speed manual transmission.Honda Civic -Honda is offering a 1.8-litre petrol engine with only a CVT gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox is offered in the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine will produce a peak power of 141 ps and a 174 nm of torque. The more fuel-efficient diesel will produce a 120 ps and 300 nm of torque.Toyota Corolla Altis -Toyota's design dynamics have changed in recent years with the new Fortuner and Camry. Both these cars, along with the Corolla Altis, now sport a much older design than before with sloping lines and well thought out curves. However, the Corolla Altis is still able to retain a hint of subtlety in its design. Although design can be subjective, the Corolla Altis is definitely the more understated one when compared to other competitors like the Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia.Honda Civic -There's a lot of chrome treatment given to the new Civic, which has become a trademark of sorts for the Honda cars in India, be it the City, Amaze or CR-V. The bonnet lines, rectangular headlights and a wide profile make the Civic look aggressive from the front. From the side, the Civic has very sharp and angular styling, something similar to a bullet out of a gun, making it look fast, sharp and pointed, even at a standstill.Toyota Corolla Altis -On the inside, the Corolla Altis gets a 10-way adjustable power driver seat with lumbar support, dual rear power sockets, an audio system with navigation, rain sensing wipers, flaxen interiors, soft-touch panels on the dashboard, cruise control, smart entry with a push start button and rear reclining seats.Honda Civic -The cabin has a cockpit-style design with a large central tunnel bifurcating the passenger and driver seats. Dark grey tone on the dashboard and ivory leather seats complement each other. The top-end variant of the new Civic boast of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets smart entry, dual-zone auto climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera.Toyota Corolla -The Corolla Altis comes equipped with safety features like ABS & EBD with Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, 7 SRS Airbags, Global Outstanding Assessment (GOA) Body and ISOFIX child seat mounts.Honda Civic -As far as safety is concerned, the new Civic sedan gets features like ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, Honda Lane Watch and ISOFIX child seat anchor. The lane watch is essentially a blind spot detector that activates a camera on the left ORVM, displaying the vehicles behind, when you use the left indicator.