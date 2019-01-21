English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Hyundai Creta Prices to Start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, Gets New SX(O) Executive Trim Variant
As per a leaked document online, the 2019 Hyundai Creta compact SUV will get speed alert system and passenger seatbelt reminder as standard.
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Hyundai has had great success with their compact SUV Creta in the Indian market as well as various international markets. The Korean Automaker has updated its compact SUV time to time with new looks and features and this time for the 2019 model, the company is doing the same. As per a leaked document online, the 2019 Hyundai Creta compact SUV will get speed alert system and passenger seatbelt reminder as standard.
The 2019 model will also get a new SX (O) Executive top of the range variant in addition to the existing E, E+, S, SX, SX Dual Tone and SX (O). The prices of the base of the 2019 Creta will now start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, an Rs 10000 increase over the 2018 model.
New 2019 Hyundai Creta leaked price list. (Image: team-bhp)
The new top of the line SX (O) Executive Trim variant will have similar features as on the SX (O) apart from the ventilated front seats. The new variant will be available with both 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine and 1.6-litre dual VTVT petrol engine. Both the engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
The SX, SX Dual Tone, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive variants of 2019 Hyundai Creta will come with factory fitted LED tail lamps. The E, E+ and S grades will get a semi cloth seats. Other than these features the new MY2019 Hyundai Creta will remain same as the ongoing model.
It is expected that the company will announce the launch of the new model in the coming weeks. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Renault Duster.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 2019 model will also get a new SX (O) Executive top of the range variant in addition to the existing E, E+, S, SX, SX Dual Tone and SX (O). The prices of the base of the 2019 Creta will now start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, an Rs 10000 increase over the 2018 model.
New 2019 Hyundai Creta leaked price list. (Image: team-bhp)
The new top of the line SX (O) Executive Trim variant will have similar features as on the SX (O) apart from the ventilated front seats. The new variant will be available with both 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine and 1.6-litre dual VTVT petrol engine. Both the engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
The SX, SX Dual Tone, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive variants of 2019 Hyundai Creta will come with factory fitted LED tail lamps. The E, E+ and S grades will get a semi cloth seats. Other than these features the new MY2019 Hyundai Creta will remain same as the ongoing model.
It is expected that the company will announce the launch of the new model in the coming weeks. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Renault Duster.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Thanks Kapil Sharma for Appreciating His 'Sense of Humour', See Post
- India vs New Zealand: India’s Chance to Set a Few Records Straight in New Zealand
- 'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results