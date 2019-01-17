2019 Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spec Comparison

Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the compact SUV segment and as a result, most of the automakers are planning to launch their new and updates SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand, South Korean, car manufacturer Hyundai is planning to launch the updated MY2019 of its most selling compact SUV Creta, on the other hand, Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of new XUV300. Both the cars are preferred by buyers that want a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:In terms of looks, 2019 Hyundai Creta looks similar to the ongoing model but the SX, SX Dual Tone, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive variants of the new Creta will come with factory fitted LED tail lamps. The car comes with large grille and redesigned bumper that give it a wider look. It gets horizontal fog lamps as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearanceThe new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli.Powering the base trim Creta is the 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).The Creta comes with a five-seat layout and dual-tone interiors. The car has full automatic temperature control, touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers including 2 tweeters for intensifying bass. It also offers leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, 6-way electronically adjustable driver seat, console armrest with leather finish cup holder in rear seat armrest and rear AC vent. The new Creta also features sunroof and ventilated front seats.The Mahindra XUV300 will be fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car will get a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.In terms of safety, Hyundai Creta gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control(ESC) and static bending lights.In terms of safety, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.