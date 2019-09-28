2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Blue Link Features Revealed

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has unveiled 34 Hyundai Blue Link features of the new 2019 Elantra. 10 out of the 34 features are exclusively India specific.

Speaking on the unveiling, Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Hyundai is a Young, Dynamic and Technology-Driven Brand committed to providing Happy Life to its customers. The seamless connectivity, especially on the move, is an essential part of creating Quality Time and Ease of Space. I am happy to share that the new 2019 ELANTRA will be India’s First Smart Connected Premium Executive Sedan equipped with the Hyundai Global Blue Link Technology with the most practical, concrete and convenient features for India.”

The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai’s global technology based on the theme – ‘Your Connected Friend on the Go’, enabled by Artificial Intelligence and State-Of-The-Art Server Based Voice Recognition technology that has the ability of Interactive voice recognition with Indian English Support and Natural language Understanding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.