2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Blue Link Features Revealed
10 out of the 34 Blue Link features in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra are exclusively India specific.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has unveiled 34 Hyundai Blue Link features of the new 2019 Elantra. 10 out of the 34 features are exclusively India specific.
Speaking on the unveiling, Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Hyundai is a Young, Dynamic and Technology-Driven Brand committed to providing Happy Life to its customers. The seamless connectivity, especially on the move, is an essential part of creating Quality Time and Ease of Space. I am happy to share that the new 2019 ELANTRA will be India’s First Smart Connected Premium Executive Sedan equipped with the Hyundai Global Blue Link Technology with the most practical, concrete and convenient features for India.”
The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai’s global technology based on the theme – ‘Your Connected Friend on the Go’, enabled by Artificial Intelligence and State-Of-The-Art Server Based Voice Recognition technology that has the ability of Interactive voice recognition with Indian English Support and Natural language Understanding.
