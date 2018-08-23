English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Revealed, Gets More Features and Triangular Styling
Also, the 2019 Elantra now sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Bluetooth.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai has given its premium sedan Elantra a mid-facelift. The 2019 Elantra gets even more equipment than its predecessor and everything forward from the windshield is new. It gets now re-shaped headlamps with LED DRL’s, revised grille, a more muscular bonnet, triangular fog lamps. On the outside, there are 18-inch aluminium wheels with a triangular design giving it a sharper and more angular look.
Hyundai has added new safety features like blind spot monitoring, driver attention alert, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with active lane control, rearview camera (standard on all 2019 Elantra versions) with a cross-traffic alert system. Also, the 2019 Elantra now sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Bluetooth.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image: Hyundai)
The top-end model comes with Qi-compatible wireless device charging and a standard sound system with eight speakers and Clari-Fi music restoration technology. On the engine front, the new Elantra comes with the 1.4 litre 4 cylinder turbo petrol with 130bhp, 1.6 litre 4 cylinder turbo petrol with 204bhp and 2.0 litre naturally aspirated 4 cylinder petrol with 149bhp. The new Hyundai Elantra is expected to come to India sometime next year and will compete against the like Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia and the Honda Civic in international markets.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image: Hyundai)
