2019 Hyundai Elantra Launched at Rs 15.89 Lakh in India, Gets Blue Link Connected Tech

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has launched the new 2019 Elantra at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the new Bluelink in the car, the Elantra becomes the first connected car in the premium sedan segment.

Commenting on the launch of The New ELANTRA, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The New 2019 ELANTRA is India’s First Connected and Hi-Tech Premium Sedan offering all-round excellence and a great experience. The New 2019 ELANTRA is powered with BS-VI petrol engine delivering Unmatched Performance. An epitome of finesse, The New 2019 Hyundai ELANTRA will create a new benchmark in the Indian Premium Sedan segment and once again supersede all customers’ expectations.”

The new Elantra is India’s first Connected Sedan with the - ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company – Sound Hound.

The 2019 Elantra is equipped with 34 features including 10 exclusive India specific features which are classified under 7 services in the form of Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services.

2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai has also installed a Blue Link Simulation app across dealerships to give customers a connected in-car experience. The car gets a new front grille, more dynamic headlamps and tail lamps, coupe roofline, New Front Bumper Design.

The front of the vehicle showcases a Hexagonal grille while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch.

At the back there is a combination of LED Tail Lamps with a unique emblem layout gives and LED Quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The new instrument cluster with Colored Multi-Information Display. Other notable features in the car include Wireless Phone Charger, Front Ventilated Seats, Premium Infinity Sound System with Door Speakers, Centre Speaker, Tweeters, Amplifier, Sub-Woofer, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Auto Cruise Control, 10 Way Adjustable Power Driver Seat with Electric Lumbar Support, Dual Zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer and Rear AC Vents.

The new Elantra will be available in 5 exterior colours including– Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Fiery Red.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Elantra is powered with a 2.0-litre Petrol Engine (BS_VI6) that churns out 152 Ps of power and 192 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The Elantra adorns a tough body stance with AHSS to fortify the outside structure and safeguard it from a collision. It also comes with emergency stop signal to Hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system with a display on MID, electronic stability control and vehicle stability management, Additionally, standard ABS with EBD, Six Airbags and Rear Parking Sensors provide uncompromised safety.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.