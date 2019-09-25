2019 Hyundai Elantra to be Launched on October 3, Bookings Open
While we are still dark on details Hyundai is expected to phase out the 1.6-litre engine for the upcoming model year.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)
Hyundai has unveiled the first look of the new Elantra. For 2019 the Elantra's design projects a sportier image. The Korean manufacturer is expected to update the 2.0-litre petrol engine in the new model to make it BS-VI compliant. The 1.6-litre option, on the other hand, is expected to be phased out. This is most likely to be replaced with the 1.5-litre diesel unit from the Kia Seltos a few months down the line.
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)
Other notable changes in the car will come in the form of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, wireless charging, blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, active lane control and autonomous braking. The bookings of The New 2019 Elantra opens on September 25, 2019 and the national launch is scheduled on October 3, 2019.
Hyundai introduced the Elantra back in 2006 in India. The current third generation was launched by the company three years back in 2016. In the Indian market, it goes up against the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia.
