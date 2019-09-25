Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

2019 Hyundai Elantra to be Launched on October 3, Bookings Open

While we are still dark on details Hyundai is expected to phase out the 1.6-litre engine for the upcoming model year.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2019 Hyundai Elantra to be Launched on October 3, Bookings Open
2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)
Loading...

Hyundai has unveiled the first look of the new Elantra. For 2019 the Elantra's design projects a sportier image. The Korean manufacturer is expected to update the 2.0-litre petrol engine in the new model to make it BS-VI compliant. The 1.6-litre option, on the other hand, is expected to be phased out. This is most likely to be replaced with the 1.5-litre diesel unit from the Kia Seltos a few months down the line.

2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai) 2019 Hyundai Elantra. (Image source: Hyundai)

Other notable changes in the car will come in the form of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, wireless charging, blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, active lane control and autonomous braking. The bookings of The New 2019 Elantra opens on September 25, 2019 and the national launch is scheduled on October 3, 2019.

Hyundai introduced the Elantra back in 2006 in India. The current third generation was launched by the company three years back in 2016. In the Indian market, it goes up against the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram