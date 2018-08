2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted During Testing in Korea

Hyundai had launched the Grand i10 back in 2013 and since then, the hatchback has been a popular option among buyers. The i10 as a model has been quite successful in India. Recently, spy images of the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 have emerged online and it could just be the shot in the arm the hatchback needs to take the fight to the other vehicles in the segment once again.The spy images reveal a camouflaged version of the Grand i10 with certain exterior design elements. Although the hatchback appears to be a little longer than its predecessor in the pictures, it will in all likelihood be under 4 meters to avail the tax benefit in India. The tail lights also appear to wider but still keeps in line with Hyundai's signature fluidic design language.Currently, there is no information on what the engine specifications would be but the Grand i10 could get the AMT expected to come with upcoming AH2 hatchback . The Grand i10 currently gets the 4-speed torque converter which was seen in older i10 models as well. As seen before, Hyundai is likely to equip the Grand i10 heavily in terms of features to appeal to buyers in the Indian market.