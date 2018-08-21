English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted During Testing in Korea
The spy images reveal a camouflaged version of the Grand i10 with certain exterior design elements.
(Image: cafe.naver.com/hyundaipalisade)
Loading...
Hyundai had launched the Grand i10 back in 2013 and since then, the hatchback has been a popular option among buyers. The i10 as a model has been quite successful in India. Recently, spy images of the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 have emerged online and it could just be the shot in the arm the hatchback needs to take the fight to the other vehicles in the segment once again.
(Image: Source)
The spy images reveal a camouflaged version of the Grand i10 with certain exterior design elements. Although the hatchback appears to be a little longer than its predecessor in the pictures, it will in all likelihood be under 4 meters to avail the tax benefit in India. The tail lights also appear to wider but still keeps in line with Hyundai's signature fluidic design language.
(Image: Source)
Currently, there is no information on what the engine specifications would be but the Grand i10 could get the AMT expected to come with upcoming AH2 hatchback. The Grand i10 currently gets the 4-speed torque converter which was seen in older i10 models as well. As seen before, Hyundai is likely to equip the Grand i10 heavily in terms of features to appeal to buyers in the Indian market.
Also Watch
(Image: Source)
The spy images reveal a camouflaged version of the Grand i10 with certain exterior design elements. Although the hatchback appears to be a little longer than its predecessor in the pictures, it will in all likelihood be under 4 meters to avail the tax benefit in India. The tail lights also appear to wider but still keeps in line with Hyundai's signature fluidic design language.
(Image: Source)
Currently, there is no information on what the engine specifications would be but the Grand i10 could get the AMT expected to come with upcoming AH2 hatchback. The Grand i10 currently gets the 4-speed torque converter which was seen in older i10 models as well. As seen before, Hyundai is likely to equip the Grand i10 heavily in terms of features to appeal to buyers in the Indian market.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Oppo F9 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Recent Photos of Karisma, Kareena And Amrita From Their Dubai Trip Will Give You Major Fashion Goals
- 'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...