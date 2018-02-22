2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed Ahead of 2018 Geneva Motor Show

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Interiors. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor today celebrated the world premiere of the fourth-generation Santa Fe at its Motorstudio Goyang. The fourth generation Santa Fe is a powerful, premium-designed SUV with more roominess. At the front, the 2019 Santa Fe gets twin headlights and the Cascading Grille which is Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The exterior design is characterised by a powerful wide stance and an athletic, bold look. It features refined lines that reinforce the car’s status at the top of Hyundai’s SUV line-up. Its exterior dimensions make the New Generation Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for its passenger.The 2019 Santa Fe line-up offers a choice of three proven powertrains. There is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI engine with an estimated 185 horsepower or a more powerful, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 232 horsepower (estimated). And the 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine is the 2019 Santa Fe’s biggest surprise, with around 200 horsepower at 3,000 rpm and 320 lb. ft. of torque at 1,750 rpm (estimated). All engines are mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic transmission.The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest AVN 5.0 navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offered with higher level trims. The base level trim gets a standard 7-inch user interface, also equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And to eliminate the need for a charging cord, there’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.Taking inspiration from aircraft technology, an available Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects an 8.5-inch virtual image onto the windshield, enabling the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road using a system of mirrors combined with a TFT LCD display. The system features adjustable brightness to ensure both excellent daytime and nighttime visibility. Driving information such as speed, Smart Cruise Control status, navigation, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, speed limit, Lane Departure Warning and audio system data is projected at a perceived virtual distance approximately seven feet ahead of the driver for maximum legibility while driving.Santa Fe Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.In terms of safety, Hyundai’s Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCW) puts eyes and legs in the back of drivers’ heads. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes automatically. Additional safety features include Rear Seat Occupant Alert, which Hyundai is debuting with the Santa Fe. The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets.The 2019 Santa Fe also gets Hyundai’s first Safe Exit Assist. This feature temporarily prevents doors from being opened when a motorcycle, bicycle or vehicle approaches from behind even when the doors are unlocked.