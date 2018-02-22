English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed Ahead of 2018 Geneva Motor Show
The fourth generation Santa Fe is a powerful, premium-designed SUV with more roominess.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor today celebrated the world premiere of the fourth-generation Santa Fe at its Motorstudio Goyang. The fourth generation Santa Fe is a powerful, premium-designed SUV with more roominess. At the front, the 2019 Santa Fe gets twin headlights and the Cascading Grille which is Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The exterior design is characterised by a powerful wide stance and an athletic, bold look. It features refined lines that reinforce the car’s status at the top of Hyundai’s SUV line-up. Its exterior dimensions make the New Generation Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for its passenger.
The 2019 Santa Fe line-up offers a choice of three proven powertrains. There is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI engine with an estimated 185 horsepower or a more powerful, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 232 horsepower (estimated). And the 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine is the 2019 Santa Fe’s biggest surprise, with around 200 horsepower at 3,000 rpm and 320 lb. ft. of torque at 1,750 rpm (estimated). All engines are mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest AVN 5.0 navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offered with higher level trims. The base level trim gets a standard 7-inch user interface, also equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And to eliminate the need for a charging cord, there’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
Taking inspiration from aircraft technology, an available Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects an 8.5-inch virtual image onto the windshield, enabling the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road using a system of mirrors combined with a TFT LCD display. The system features adjustable brightness to ensure both excellent daytime and nighttime visibility. Driving information such as speed, Smart Cruise Control status, navigation, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, speed limit, Lane Departure Warning and audio system data is projected at a perceived virtual distance approximately seven feet ahead of the driver for maximum legibility while driving.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Interiors. (Image: Hyundai)
Santa Fe Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.
In terms of safety, Hyundai’s Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCW) puts eyes and legs in the back of drivers’ heads. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes automatically. Additional safety features include Rear Seat Occupant Alert, which Hyundai is debuting with the Santa Fe. The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets.
The 2019 Santa Fe also gets Hyundai’s first Safe Exit Assist. This feature temporarily prevents doors from being opened when a motorcycle, bicycle or vehicle approaches from behind even when the doors are unlocked.
Also Watch: TVS President-NPD, Talks About Creon, Zeppelin & Apache Ethanol at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
The 2019 Santa Fe line-up offers a choice of three proven powertrains. There is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI engine with an estimated 185 horsepower or a more powerful, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 232 horsepower (estimated). And the 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine is the 2019 Santa Fe’s biggest surprise, with around 200 horsepower at 3,000 rpm and 320 lb. ft. of torque at 1,750 rpm (estimated). All engines are mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest AVN 5.0 navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offered with higher level trims. The base level trim gets a standard 7-inch user interface, also equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And to eliminate the need for a charging cord, there’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
Taking inspiration from aircraft technology, an available Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects an 8.5-inch virtual image onto the windshield, enabling the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road using a system of mirrors combined with a TFT LCD display. The system features adjustable brightness to ensure both excellent daytime and nighttime visibility. Driving information such as speed, Smart Cruise Control status, navigation, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, speed limit, Lane Departure Warning and audio system data is projected at a perceived virtual distance approximately seven feet ahead of the driver for maximum legibility while driving.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Interiors. (Image: Hyundai)
Santa Fe Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.
In terms of safety, Hyundai’s Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCW) puts eyes and legs in the back of drivers’ heads. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes automatically. Additional safety features include Rear Seat Occupant Alert, which Hyundai is debuting with the Santa Fe. The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets.
The 2019 Santa Fe also gets Hyundai’s first Safe Exit Assist. This feature temporarily prevents doors from being opened when a motorcycle, bicycle or vehicle approaches from behind even when the doors are unlocked.
Also Watch: TVS President-NPD, Talks About Creon, Zeppelin & Apache Ethanol at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street