2019 Jeep Wrangler SUV Launched in India at Rs 63.94 Lakh

Jeep has launched the 2019 Wrangler SUV in India at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Wrangler comes to our shore only in the 5-door Wrangler Unlimited guise and will reach India through the CBU route.

On the outside, a majority of the elements have been retained from the previous generation. The highlights of the SUV is the iconic seven-slot grille with classic round headlamps with LED units on either side. It still carries the butch boxy silhouette like its popular ancestors.

On the inside, the new Wrangler comes with plenty of updates. The new 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 4C NAV steals the spotlight with functions including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new model also gives way for new features including passive keyless entry, push-button start, along with others.

The cabin gets a premium leather upholstery and a dashboard with soft-touch leather and contrast stitching. “We wanted one legend to launch another legend,” said Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.

“We are pleased to present the legendary all-new Jeep Wrangler to our Indian customers who have been eagerly waiting for this New Generation model. The iconic Wrangler is an important vehicle for us to have in our portfolio as it is the flagbearer of Jeep values and has been part of the brand’s illustrious history for nearly eight decades, across the globe, and in India since its introduction in 2016,” he added.

The new Wrangler sheds some kilos than its predecessor. While the body is still made of steel, Jeep has ditched the old doors, bonnet and fenders to replace it with aluminium. The new model also gets differential locking that can be activated with a touch on the centre console system. As always, the Wrangler will have a 4-wheel-drive high and 4-wheel-drive low mode along with with a new 4-wheel-drive auto mode that will work based off sensors that measure traction under the tyre.

The new Wrangler gets just one engine option, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, the company will also be offering a 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty for the car.

