2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motors, one of the leading brands in premium two-wheeler segment in India, has launched the model year 2019 (MY19) Ninja 1000 in India at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Interestingly, the price of the motorcycle remains unchanged as compared to the outgoing generation. There are no technical changes in the specifications of MY19 Ninja 1000, however, there are minor graphical changes. The motorcycle is assembled as a semi-knocked down (SKD) product at the Pune plant of Kawasaki India.Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said, “We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on the same day to when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the Indian market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance.”The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 comes with features like chin spoilers – similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models, and lower profile dual LED headlights. The bike also gets features like a slip and assist clutch, ABS and three-stage traction control system.Ninja 1000 will continue to be available in two colours which are black and green. The bookings of the motorcycle have begun as well.India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) is a complete subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industry from Japan. IKM opened its production facility in Chakan – Pune, Maharashtra in July 2017. It currently assembles the Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Z250, Z650, Versys-X 300, Versys 650 and the Vulcan S, whereas, the Ninja 1000 is produced as SKD. At present, India Kawasaki Motors has currently 30 dealerships across India and offer 27 models which include super-sports, naked, sports-tourer and off-road variants.