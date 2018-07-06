2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the Model Year 2019 (MY19) Ninja 650 in metallic flat spark black colour in India at a price tag of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With this launch, India Kawasaki now has three options in Ninja 650. Last year Ninja 650 was introduced in KRT edition and in a Blue colour edition, which as per the company, were successful in the Indian market. Speaking on the new addition, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “With this launch, we are continuing a string of MY19 launches in India. In the 650cc category, we have four distinct motorcycles and Ninja 650 is one of them. We have observed a very stable demand for Ninja 650 in India as it comes at an attractive price. I hope our Ninja 650 in metallic spark black achieves the same success as the other variants have.”The motorcycles is powered by a parallel twin engine with DOHC, 8 valve system and claims to offer nimble handling – something that the previous generation Ninja 650 has been known for. Besides promising a versatility for daily riding or long touring, Ninja 650 has an upright riding position, low seat height and manageable power delivery. The features like ABS, Economical Riding Indicator, Assist and Slipper Clutch are also provided in this model.The bookings for the MY19 Ninja 650 standard has begun. The price of the Ninja 650 KRT edition is Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MY19 Ninja 650 is available in black and KRT edition and Ninja 650 in blue colour belongs to MY18.