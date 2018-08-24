2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features

Kawasaki Motor has announced the launch of the MY19 Ninja H2 range in India at starting price of Rs 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kawasaki MY19 range includes the new Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon and Ninja H2R. The key update is the boost in maximum power for the 2019 Ninja H2 which goes up to 231 PS (243 Ps with RAM air) and 141.7 Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the Ninja H2 sports a new TFT colour instrumentation along with smartphone connectivity to enable riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly.Riders can use 'RIDEOLOGY THE APP' to access instrument functions like vehicle info, riding log, telephone notice, general settings etc. When riding with the app on, the bike and smartphone will always be connected. When the engine has been turned off and the rider is out of range of the instrument's Bluetooth chip, the information from the last ride is stored by the app to be viewed later by the rider.All of the lighting equipment used on the Ninja H2 is now LED, yes, that includes the headlamp, position lamps, taillight, turn signals and license plate lamp. To improve handling, the 2019 Ninja H2 comes with Bridgestone RS11. The bike comes Brembo’s Stylema monobloc callipers which are the Company’s latest high-spec street-use callipers. In comparison to the M50 units, the new callipers have less volume around the pistons and brake pads.In addition to all the updates, the new Ninja H2 also features Kawasaki’s new Highly Durable paint with a special coat that allows scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high-quality finish. While in some cases the recovery will require one week, in some cases the paint will not recover if the scratches caused by a coin or key, or zip fasteners.Another addition to the new Ninja H2 is Kawasaki’s new Highly Durable paint with a special coat that allows scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high-quality finish. The time taken for the recovery can vary but if coins, keys zip fasteners are used, it will not recover at all. The MY19 Ninja H2R also gets the new “Supercharged” emblem and Kawasaki’s Highly Durable paint.The new MY19 Ninja H2 is priced at Rs 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the price of Ninja H2 Carbon is Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ninja H2R is the most expensive in range and costs Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). All these three models are CBU which are produced by selected high-skilled engineers in Japan. All three models are CBUs and are made in Japan. Bookings will commence from September 1, 2018 and will be closed by October 31, 2018.