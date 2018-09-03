English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-10RR Unveiled, Gets More Power and Torque
The 2019 Range of the popular Kawasaki ZX-10R models, including the ZX-10R SE and the ZX-10RR, has been unveiled with better equipment on board and a higher power delivery.
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. (Photo: Kawasaki)
Kawasaki has unveiled the 2019 range of their flagship performance motorcycle – the ZX-10R, including the ZX-10R SE and the limited edition ZX-10RR. Based on the KRT race machine that has so far amassed three consecutive WorldSBK Championships, the trio of models in the Ninja ZX-10R range all offer greater power, a more generous power band and a torque increase for 2019.
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE. (Photo: Kawasaki)
The key reason, as per Kawasaki, behind the increase in power is the introduction of finger-follower valve actuation system which offers a 20 percent mass reduction in the valve system. It also enables the adoption of more aggressive cam profiles contributing to an approximate 3PS peak power increase whilst DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) on the finger followers protects against wear. This takes the power output to 203 PS which can be further increased by the use of a full race exhaust.
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. (Photo: Kawasaki)
With production limited to 500 numbered units worldwide, the Ninja ZX-10RR is the most hardcore version of the bike. It features technical upgrades that include the adoption of exclusive Pankl lightweight titanium connecting rods which not only save in excess of 400g compared to the standard rod set (decreasing the crankshaft moment of inertia by 5 percent) they also increase the rev limit by 600rpm and increasing the ZX-10RR power to a figure of 204PS without Ram-Air. Additionally front and rear suspension settings are now revised taking into account the change in crankshaft inertia. Along with this, the motorcycle range will offer bi-directional quickshifter as standard across variants.
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE. (Photo: Kawasaki)
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
