2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched in India at Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. (Image: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the all-new Ninja ZX-6R in India for an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-6R gets the 636cc, liquid cooled inline four which produces 130 PS of power and 70.8 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In October 2018, the entry of the Ninja ZX-6R was announced with pre-booking facility. Customers who pre-booked the bike will start getting deliveries from February 2019 onwards. The Ninja ZX-6R gets features like the KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) and the silencer gets a sporty look as well.Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors said, “We are happy to introduce Ninja ZX-6R, which has done remarkably well in WorldSSP racing competitions. It not only had good number of pole positions, but also won the championship twice in last four years. While the Ninja ZX-6R is performing well in various international racing competitions, we are sure our customers in India will enjoy riding this supersport bike. After pre-booking announcement, we have received overwhelming response with excellent number of bookings. We are confident and positive about the performance of our Ninja ZX-6R in the Indian market.”Apart from this, it has also a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other. Bridgestone’s latest sports tyres Battlax Hypersport S22. Like the Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India as a single seater motorcycle.