2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-Bookings Open in India, Deliveries to Begin Post January 2019

Kawasaki has announced pre-bookings of the Ninja ZX-6R ABS in India. The supersport Ninja ZX-6R ABS comes with a 636cc in-line liquid cooled four-cylinder engine. The updated Ninja ZX-6R gets updated technological features like KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) and a sporty look on the silencer. The Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled locally in India Kawasaki Motor’s factory in Chakan, Pune. Customers can pre-book the ZX-6R for an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh and expect delivery of the bike post-January 2019. The pre-booking facility is open from October 31 till November 30, 2018.Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors said, “First of all we appreciate the support from many Kawasaki fans in India. Our fourth successive championship in Superbike World Championship (also known as WSBK) shows our confidence and expertise in manufacturing supersport bikes in India. ZX-10R is the most affordable championship machine in India. Now by bringing Ninja ZX-6R in India, we are not only expanding the pool of supersport bikes but we are also creating an exciting option in the middleweight class. We are pleased to present an opportunity to supersport enthusiasts as same as ZX-10R. The customers will get an excellent opportunity to pre-book their Ninja ZX-6R during this Diwali.“The clutch technology on the Ninja ZX-6R offers both a back-torque limiting function as well as a light feel at the lever. In addition to this, pressed-aluminium perimeter frame adds to the Ninja ZX-6R’s handling, mid-corner composure and an ability to change lines. In terms of looks, the front cowling gets an all-new design. Apart from this, it has also an analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, and a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other. Bridgestone’s sport tyres Battlax Hypersport S22 are utilized on the new motorcycle by Kawasaki.While the Ninja ZX-6R will be introduced in KRT edition, its ex-showroom price and specifications will be released in due course of time. Like locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be available in single seater. As this bike will be produced in limited numbers in first lot, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers. The future lots of the Ninja ZX-6R will be decided based on the response to the pre-bookings in India.