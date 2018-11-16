2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Open in India at Rs 1.50 Lakh

Kawasaki has announced the launch of Versys 1000 MY2020 by opening pre-booking facility for customers in India. The newly introduced Versys 1000 in the Indian market will be a standard variant, which will be assembled locally in the plant of India Kawasaki Motors. The pre-booking amount for the Kawasaki Versys 1000 MY2020 is Rs 1.50 lakh. Customers can expect the delivery of the bike post-April 2019. The pre-booking facility is open from November 16 till December 31, 2018. As this bike will be produced in limited numbers in the first lot, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, said, "The brand new Versys 1000 is known as any road, any time motorcycle. It also has the most versatile adventure-style for fun sport riding and touring. The locally assembled Versys 1000 certainly gives us an advantage to sell the bike at a very attractive price, but most importantly, we are happy to create more buying opportunities for our highly enthusiastic customers. We had a good success with earlier Versys 1000. In recent times, we have received good number of enquiries from customers and therefore we again expect a good success with the new Versys 1000."The Kawasaki Versys 1000’s gets the liquid-cooled, in-line four engine. This engine now boasts Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV), which enable the addition of Electronic Cruise Control. The ETV system is Kawasaki’s first system with the accelerator position sensor located in the handle. Eliminating the throttle cable means less maintenance. The standard model gets updated front and rear suspension settings.In addition to standard ABS, the Versys 1000 is equipped with Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS). Kawasaki’s supersport-grade brake management system is now standard equipment on the Versys 1000. The analogue-style tachometer is complemented by a full digital LCD screen. In addition to the digital speedometer and standard gear position indicator, display functions include fuel gauge, odometer, dual trip meters, current and average fuel consumption, remaining range, bank angle display and max bank angle recording function, coolant temperature, intake air temperature, clock, economical riding indicator, and IMU indicator.Furthermore, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) offers three modes, which cover a wide range of riding conditions, offering either enhanced sport riding performance or the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate slippery surfaces with confidence. The Versys 1000 boasts attractive features such as adjustable windscreen, twin LED headlamps and emotional design. While the Versys 1000 will be available in candy steel furnace orange colour, its ex-showroom price and specifications will be released in due course of time.