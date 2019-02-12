English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 10.69 Lakh
Kawasaki currently assembles the Z250, Ninja 300, Versys-X 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Versys 1000, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR in India.
2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000. (Image: Kawasaki)
Kawasaki has launched the Versys 1000 in India. The Versys 1000 will be sold at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is significantly lesser than its previous model, thanks to CKD route taken by the company. Kawasaki says the Versys 1000, which is a crossover of the company's Ninja 1000, has an engine and chassis designed to maximise riding enjoyment on the street. The motorcycle also offers a sporty riding experience with Kawasaki’s top-level electronic rider support, which includes Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Cruise Control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) etc. The Versys 1000 is powered by an in-line four engine, again, based on Ninja 1000, with strong torque range. In India, the Versys 1000 will only come in the pearl flat stardust white/metallic flat spark black colour option.
Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director – India Kawasaki Motors, commented, “The bespoke Versys 1000 has a style of adventure model, but it is most suited for sport riding and long touring. Technically, it is a crossover from the Ninja 1000 with a purpose of thrilling performance with everyday versatility. I hope our customers explore endless possibilities with the Versys 1000. ”
Kawasaki has provided cruise control in the Versys 1000, which the Japanese brand says, is ideal for long touring. There's also a comfortable seat and good wind protection which complement the relaxed riding position, which also makes it easy to spend a long time in the saddle. Windscreen height can be easily adjusted from the rider’s seat for comfortable highway cruising. Kawasaki has also given the Versys 1000 features like an aluminium twin-tube frame, updated front and rear suspension settings, radial-mount front brake callipers and twin LED headlamps.
The Versys 1000 is manufactured in Kawasaki India’s factory situated in Chakan, Pune. Customers who have booked the Versys 1000 during pre-booking period can expect the delivery of their motorcycle from March 2019 onwards. It goes up against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Honda Africa Twin in India, which are priced higher than the Versys 1000.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
