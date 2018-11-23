2019 Kawasaki Z400 First Look Review at EICMA

Kawasaki is a brand name known all around the world and in India as well. At EICMA 2018, Kawasaki has unveiled the Z400 motorcycle. The interesting thing about this motorcycle is that it is a street naked version of the Ninja 400 we already have in India. Here’s our first look of the Kawasaki Z400 from EICMA 2018.From a global standpoint, the Kawasaki Z400 replaces the Z300 model, which was seen as the rival to the KTM 390 Duke and the Yamaha MT-03, to name a few. In comparison to the Ninja 400, the new Z400 misses out on the fairing, clip-on handlebars and the aggressive riding position. However, the engine remains the same as the Ninja 400. It is a 399cc parallel-twin engine which produces 44 bhp, which is a 6 bhp increase over the Z300. The torque remains the same as before at 38 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper clutch.The Z400’s design is inspired by that of the larger Z models. The design, like most Kawasaki bikes, remains aggressive but likeable at the same time. The Z400’s look is a bit flowy in nature. The twin LED headlamps have been carried over from before and sit a little more upright too. The tail section along with the muscular tank are similar to that of the Ninja 400. When it comes to weight, the Z400 has a kerb weight of 167 kgs which is a 1 kg lighter than the Z300.