2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Launched at Rs 75.18 Lakh
The engine in the new 2019 Land Rover Discovery is the first Jaguar Land Rover powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology to deliver its additional thrust.
2019 Land Rover Discovery (Image Source: Jaguar Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the 2.0-litre diesel derivative of the MY2019 Land Rover Discovery in India, priced from Rs 75.18 lakh. Available in S, SE, HSE & HSE Luxury trim, the new derivative is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel Ingenium engine producing a power output of 237bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. This engine is the first Jaguar Land Rover powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology to deliver its additional thrust.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Discovery’s unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base.”
The new Land Rover Discovery comes with a seven-seat interior. Other notable features in the 2019 Discovery comes in the form of Electrically reclining seats, Intelligent Seat Fold, four zone Climate Control, Powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, Cabin Air Ionisation, 360° Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Protect and Remote. It boasts an approach angle of 34 degrees, a ramp angle of 27.5 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees. It is also capable of a water wading depth of 900 mm and a 3,500 kg towing capacity.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of the 10-year Age Gap with Nick Jonas
- ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's Shahzad to Miss Rest of World Cup
- 'It's a PhD': This Woman Had the Perfect Maternity Photoshoot With Her Thesis
- Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
- Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s