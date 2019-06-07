2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Launched at Rs 75.18 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the 2.0-litre diesel derivative of the MY2019 Land Rover Discovery in India, priced from Rs 75.18 lakh. Available in S, SE, HSE & HSE Luxury trim, the new derivative is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel Ingenium engine producing a power output of 237bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. This engine is the first Jaguar Land Rover powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology to deliver its additional thrust.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Discovery’s unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base.”

The new Land Rover Discovery comes with a seven-seat interior. Other notable features in the 2019 Discovery comes in the form of Electrically reclining seats, Intelligent Seat Fold, four zone Climate Control, Powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, Cabin Air Ionisation, 360° Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Protect and Remote. It boasts an approach angle of 34 degrees, a ramp angle of 27.5 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees. It is also capable of a water wading depth of 900 mm and a 3,500 kg towing capacity.