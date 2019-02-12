2019 Lexus UX Gets Nike Air Force 1 Inspired Custom Tyres Designed by John Elliot

The Custom Tyres Are Designed by John Elliot. (Image: Lexus)

To celebrate the launch of the first-ever 2019 UX, a luxury compact crossover, Lexus has partnered with designer John Elliott to create the "Sole of the UX" — custom tyres inspired by his John Elliott x Nike AF1 shoe. The tyres reimagine the classic silhouette of Elliott's sneaker and are inspired by and designed for the city.Revealed at Elliott's New York Fashion Week after-party, the collaboration features an all-white UX with custom tyre details inspired by Elliott's design, including white on white layers, double-stitched leather and a stepped metal air valve evocative of his stacked metal lace tip. The first-ever UX was crafted for the city and the "modern urban explorer" — those seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving."The first-ever Lexus UX was engineered and designed for the city," said Lisa Materazzo, Lexus vice president of marketing. "We wanted to push that concept even further by creating the ultimate homage to urban style: tires inspired by classic, street-style sneakers.""We were excited to merge the streetwear narrative and design cues of our Air Force 1 with a brand like Lexus. We're thankful they've allowed us to use this moment to celebrate the arts and to bring extra energy to our take on a classic," said John Elliott. "It's fun to partner with brands that typically live outside the fashion community because it allows us to evolve and continue to push our own boundaries."At the event, Elliott showcased unique iterations of the John Elliott x Nike AF1 by artists Actual Source, Hassan Rahim, Matt McCormick, and Yung Jake — all pioneers in their respective fields. Using the John Elliott x Nike AF1 as their canvases, these one-of-a-kind custom sneakers were auctioned off at the event with all proceeds benefiting Inner-City Arts, an organization based in downtown Los Angeles with a mission to provide access to arts education for LA's most underserved youth.The Lexus UX was displayed alongside four artists' renditions of the John Elliott x Nike AF1, a nod to the spirit of collaboration. "Sole of the UX" will make additional appearances throughout the country later this year.