2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Smart Hybrid Technology Launched in India for Rs 7.25 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid is available in Delta and Zeta variants and delivers 23.87 Kmpl mileage.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Smart Hybrid Technology Launched in India for Rs 7.25 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India has introduced the new 1.2-litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS-VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno premium hatchback sold through NEXA range of dealerships. The new BS-VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid gets an improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine will also be BS-VI compliant. The Baleno Hybrid is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh for the Delta variant, while the Zeta variant is available at Rs 7.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Introducing the BS-VI compliant Baleno with Smart Hybrid, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”

Baleno is India’s first premium hatchback to be offered with Smart Hybrid technology. The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI norms also enforce stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BS VI norms ensure a substantial increase in the durability of exhaust after-treatment system.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
