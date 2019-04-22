English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Smart Hybrid Technology Launched in India for Rs 7.25 Lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid is available in Delta and Zeta variants and delivers 23.87 Kmpl mileage.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki India has introduced the new 1.2-litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS-VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno premium hatchback sold through NEXA range of dealerships. The new BS-VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid gets an improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine will also be BS-VI compliant. The Baleno Hybrid is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh for the Delta variant, while the Zeta variant is available at Rs 7.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Introducing the BS-VI compliant Baleno with Smart Hybrid, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”
Baleno is India’s first premium hatchback to be offered with Smart Hybrid technology. The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI norms also enforce stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BS VI norms ensure a substantial increase in the durability of exhaust after-treatment system.
Introducing the BS-VI compliant Baleno with Smart Hybrid, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”
Baleno is India’s first premium hatchback to be offered with Smart Hybrid technology. The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI norms also enforce stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BS VI norms ensure a substantial increase in the durability of exhaust after-treatment system.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Has Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride
- Game of Thrones Season 8: According to AI Algorithms, Here's Who Will Survive the Final Season
- Sooryavanshi Girl: Akshay Kumar Welcomes Katrina Kaif into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results