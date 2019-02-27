English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched in India at Rs 4.79 Lakh, Gets Updated Safety Features
The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis now gets Reverse Parking Assist System, Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alert System as standard features across all the variants.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched in India. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2019 Ignis hatchback in India, with new safety features and a distinct new look, for a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh. The refreshed Ignis now gets Reverse Parking Assist System, Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alert System as standard features across all the variants. To enhance the design, roof rails have been added in the Zeta and Alpha variants. The Ignis already comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX – child seat restraint system as standard fitments.
Launching the 2019 Ignis, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Today, Ignis has changed the way customers look at the premium compact segment. Ignis has established itself as a complete package for those who seek the unconventional. Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants. To enhance the design of Ignis and give it a strong road presence, new roof rails are offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. We are confident that the updated version of Ignis will be even more attractive for the premium urban car user.”
Launched in 2017, brand Ignis is built on a new-gen rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupants protection. Maruti Suzuki says that the Ignis is compliant for frontal offset, side impact and yet to be introduced pedestrian safety crash regulations.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
