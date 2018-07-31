English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Suzuki Vitara SUV Facelift Unveiled - See Pics
Pricing for the 2019 Suzuki Vitara SUV will be announced closer to the launch date.
2019 Suzuki Vitara. (Image: Suzuki)
Following on from the recent announcement of the 30th Anniversary of the Vitara, Suzuki has unveiled the 2019 Vitara SUV with numerous visual, technical and specification upgrades. Vitara has enjoyed strong UK sales success since launch in 2015 and it is currently the most popular model in the Suzuki range.
Firstly, Vitara will be available with both 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engines as introduced in the S-Cross model range late last year and these will replace the 1.6-litre petrol engine. The Boosterjet engines provide more power and torque, greater efficiency and offer lower emissions too. SZ4 and SZ-T grades are equipped with the 1.0-litre 111PS Boosterjet engine and ALLGRIP four wheel drive is available optionally on the SZ-T with manual transmission.
2019 Suzuki Vitara SUV. (Image: Suzuki)
SZ5 models are equipped with the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine which offers a power output of 140PS and 220Nm of torque is available from just 1,500rpm through to 4,000rpm. WLTP fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures for both engines will be available closer to the launch date.
The latest Vitara will also offer various design updates, two new colours and the availability of new technology and advanced safety equipment.
2019 Suzuki Vitara SUV. (Image: Suzuki)
For the exterior, new design alloy wheels are available, a redesigned front grille and lower bumper is utilised and the rear of the car features new design and distinctive LED combination lamps. For the interior, the upper instrument panel now incorporates a soft touch material and the instrument cluster has a new design with colour central information display.
2019 Suzuki Vitara SUV. (Image: Suzuki)
The 2019 Vitara will be the most technically advanced Suzuki to date and new safety technology available as standard equipment on the SZ5 model will include Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Traffic Sign recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear cross traffic alert.
Pricing for the new model will be announced closer to the launch date. Vitara is sold in 191 Countries and Regions around the world and cumulative sales recently passed 3.7 million units.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
