English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Crore
In India, the 2019 Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price of INR 1.74 Cr and the Gransport version at INR 1.79 Cr (Ex-showroom Delhi).
Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso MY19 and GranSport. (Image: Maserati)
Loading...
Maserati, the Italian luxury carmaker, has announced the launch of its MY19 Quattroporte diesel in India. In India, the 2019 Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price of INR 1.74 Cr and the Gransport version at INR 1.79 Cr (Ex-showroom Delhi). The MY2019 Quattroporte gets new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors. The 2019 model is offered in GranLusso and GranSport trims.
The Quattroporte is fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine which comes with AdBlue technology and gets the Active Sound technology for the Quattroporte Diesel exhaust system producing a characteristic Maserati sound.
The MY19 Quattroporte has adopted the redesigned gearshift lever, featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now has the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode. The MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics.
Maserati introduces for the first time, the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather and is available as an option in Quattroporte in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Quattroporte.
Further, exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed with a choice of ten colours for the MY19 Quattroporte models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each, the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte, there are two brand new designs in the MY19 catalogue in 20 and 21-inch sizes.
The Quattroporte is fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine which comes with AdBlue technology and gets the Active Sound technology for the Quattroporte Diesel exhaust system producing a characteristic Maserati sound.
The MY19 Quattroporte has adopted the redesigned gearshift lever, featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now has the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode. The MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics.
Maserati introduces for the first time, the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather and is available as an option in Quattroporte in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Quattroporte.
Further, exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed with a choice of ten colours for the MY19 Quattroporte models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each, the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte, there are two brand new designs in the MY19 catalogue in 20 and 21-inch sizes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Here’s How Global Airline Industry Reacted
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results