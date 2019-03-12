2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Crore

Maserati, the Italian luxury carmaker, has announced the launch of its MY19 Quattroporte diesel in India. In India, the 2019 Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price of INR 1.74 Cr and the Gransport version at INR 1.79 Cr (Ex-showroom Delhi). The MY2019 Quattroporte gets new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors. The 2019 model is offered in GranLusso and GranSport trims.The Quattroporte is fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine which comes with AdBlue technology and gets the Active Sound technology for the Quattroporte Diesel exhaust system producing a characteristic Maserati sound.The MY19 Quattroporte has adopted the redesigned gearshift lever, featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now has the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode. The MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics.Maserati introduces for the first time, the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather and is available as an option in Quattroporte in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Quattroporte.Further, exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed with a choice of ten colours for the MY19 Quattroporte models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each, the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte, there are two brand new designs in the MY19 catalogue in 20 and 21-inch sizes.