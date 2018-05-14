2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Revealed - Detailed Image Gallery

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Later this year, Mercedes-AMG is extending its sports car portfolio with an attractive open-air model: the new AMG GT S Roadster. With this latest addition, the AMG GT family now has a dozen members: four two-door Coupes, three Roadsters, two customer sports racing cars and three four-door Coupes. The basis for the high Driving Performance of the new AMG GT S Roadster is the combination of a lightweight aluminum spaceframe, a Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine, a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, a rear axle locking differential and a sport suspension with aluminum double wishbone axles.Compared to the AMG GT Roadster, the AMG GT S Roadster is rendered even more dynamic by numerous modifications to the engine, suspension, brakes, design and interior. This positions it between the AMG GT Roadster and the even more powerful AMG GT C Roadster, now providing a choice of three open-top two-seaters.The flat front section and forward-sloping radiator grille make the Roadster appear to hug the road. At the same time, this shape lowers the vehicle's back-pressure point, enhancing the flow of cooling air and the car's aerodynamic performance. The front bumper has a jet wing design that emphasizes the car's width, making it sit flatter on the road. The large outer air inlets guarantee the supply of cooling air to the engine. The LED High-Performance headlamps offer more safety at night and an unmistakably sporty and distinctive look.The Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo in the AMG GT S Roadster delivers an output of 515 hp and maximum torque of 494 lb-ft. This is available over a wide engine speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. A sprint from standstill to 60 mph is absolved in an estimated 3.7 seconds and the dynamic power delivery continues right up to the top speed of 192 mph.As standard, the AMG GT S Roadster comes with the AMG Silver Chrome Interior package. This creates particular highlights with trim in high-quality silver chrome. The package consists of a center console surround, air vent bezels and trim strips in the door armrests in silver chrome. The AMG Black Piano Lacquer Interior package is available as an option. Trim surfaced in luxurious, shining piano lacquer accentuates the high quality of the interior. The package consists of a center console surround, air vent bezels and trim strips in the door armrests in piano lacquer look. The dashboard places a firm emphasis on width, creating an impression of a powerful wing.Viewed from the side, the arched roofline (when the soft top is closed) and the frameless doors are eye-catching features. The surfaces and lines of the side pronounced powerdomes, the greenhouse which has been moved far back, the large wheels and broad tail end also contribute to the distinctive looks. As standard, the AMG GT S Roadster is equipped with mixed tires on 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.