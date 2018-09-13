English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed, to Debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is significantly more than a cosmetic redesign with a few more features.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
As Mercedes has just taken the wraps off the new 2019 version of its luxury GLE SUV it's now become obvious this is significantly more than a cosmetic redesign with a few more features.
After a series of teasers in recent weeks, the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has now been unveiled to the world without its camouflage ahead of its full debut at next month's Paris Motor Show. And from what we can now see and what we're being told by the luxury automaker, the all-new GLE is going to be as stylish and as technologically advanced a new offering as the sensational new A-Class has proved to be.
Although there's no mistaking the new model as the company's latest take on the mid-size SUV, the 2019 GLE is different enough to its predecessor to be easily identifiable as a new and more stylish contender in the market. The sheet metal is new all around, the front fascia has a more squinting and sportier look than the current model, and it takes a least a little of its inspiration from the latest A-Class. The rear of the vehicle gets a slightly more subtle update with a slimmer tail-light design and a blacked-out D-pillar, and the wheelbase is 80mm longer to deliver a little extra legroom inside.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE from the back. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
The German automaker's current party piece, the dual-screen infotainment and instrument display, is a key new feature of the GLE just as it is now in the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class. The pair of impressive 12.3-inch screens sit above four individual air vents, and the cabin is beautifully adorned in woods, metal and leather from top to bottom.
In Europe, the GLE will launch with a choice of two engines. The GLE 450 4Matic gets a 362 horsepower inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for better performance and lower emissions. The alternative will be GLE 300d with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel under the hood, and both engines will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Eventually, there will be a GLE 350 de diesel plug-in hybrid added, and a pair of six-cylinder diesels will complete the family for 2019 in 350d and 400d variants. Flagship AMG versions will inevitably follow in 2020, and a GLE Coupe will join them.
After a series of teasers in recent weeks, the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has now been unveiled to the world without its camouflage ahead of its full debut at next month's Paris Motor Show. And from what we can now see and what we're being told by the luxury automaker, the all-new GLE is going to be as stylish and as technologically advanced a new offering as the sensational new A-Class has proved to be.
Although there's no mistaking the new model as the company's latest take on the mid-size SUV, the 2019 GLE is different enough to its predecessor to be easily identifiable as a new and more stylish contender in the market. The sheet metal is new all around, the front fascia has a more squinting and sportier look than the current model, and it takes a least a little of its inspiration from the latest A-Class. The rear of the vehicle gets a slightly more subtle update with a slimmer tail-light design and a blacked-out D-pillar, and the wheelbase is 80mm longer to deliver a little extra legroom inside.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE from the back. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
The German automaker's current party piece, the dual-screen infotainment and instrument display, is a key new feature of the GLE just as it is now in the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class. The pair of impressive 12.3-inch screens sit above four individual air vents, and the cabin is beautifully adorned in woods, metal and leather from top to bottom.
In Europe, the GLE will launch with a choice of two engines. The GLE 450 4Matic gets a 362 horsepower inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for better performance and lower emissions. The alternative will be GLE 300d with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel under the hood, and both engines will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Eventually, there will be a GLE 350 de diesel plug-in hybrid added, and a pair of six-cylinder diesels will complete the family for 2019 in 350d and 400d variants. Flagship AMG versions will inevitably follow in 2020, and a GLE Coupe will join them.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...