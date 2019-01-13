English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Deliveries in India to Commence This Month
Nissan says the 2019 Kicks compact SUV has begun dispatch from the company's Chennai plant.
Nissan Kicks starts dispatching from the company's plant in Chennai. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan India has begun dispatching the 2019 model of the new Nissan Kicks to the dealerships from its plant in Chennai. The compact SUV is all set to launch on January 22 and the deliveries to customers will also commence in January 2019. The Nissan Kicks will mainly rival the popular Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment.
