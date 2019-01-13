2019 Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Deliveries in India to Commence This Month

Nissan India has begun dispatching the 2019 model of the new Nissan Kicks to the dealerships from its plant in Chennai. The compact SUV is all set to launch on January 22 and the deliveries to customers will also commence in January 2019. The Nissan Kicks will mainly rival the popular Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment.Nissan started the bookings for new Nissan Kicks in December 2018. The booking amount for the upcoming SUV has been set at Rs 25,000. Out of the bookings made in January 2019, 500 customers, who purchase Nissan Kicks, will get a chance to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.The upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV comes with features like floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with stylish roof rail, LED DRLs, front fog lamps and door mounted ORVS with indicators.It also gets first-in-class features like the Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay and Nissan Connect. The cabin comes in a dual-tone colour scheme.