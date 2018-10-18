2019 Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Unveiled in India, To Rival Hyundai Creta

New Nissan Kicks. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)

Nissan has unveiled the exterior design of its much-awaited SUV in India. The new Nissan Kicks sports a wider and robust style underlined by a sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a 3-dimensional presence. The body is designed and built with GRAPHENE (Gravity-philic Energy Absorption) body structure, which has inherent capability to absorb impact energy making the new Nissan Kicks stronger and on Indian roads.Talking about the exteriors, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “We are excited and proud to unveil the engaging and provocative design of the new Kicks. Nissan is committed to India and we are building the foundations to succeed. The new Nissan Kicks is a testimony of our commitment to India. With a progressive SUV design and advanced technology, it is bound to appeal the new age urban adventure seeker. As a part of the India Strategy, Nissan will bring the best of global Nissan products and technology to our customers in India.”The new Kicks offers a host of features such as - floating roof design created by blacked out pillars with roof rail and signature LED DRL, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps and door mounted ORVS with Indicators. The bold V motion grille, a signature motif in Nissan’s design language adds to new Kicks’ distinctive presence. The uniquely designed headlamps and tail lights feature iconic boomerang-shaped LED signature lamps to add character.The stance is further enhanced by R17, 5 spoke machined-alloy wheels. The substantial face and back style provide a masculine and rugged presence on the Indian roads.