Paris Motor Show 2018: New Porsche Macan SUV Makes European Premiere

When you think of Porsche, SUVs probably aren't the type of cars that come to your mind first. This Macan, however, which comes in four new colors, is definitely one you will remember.Since making its debut a couple months ago in July, the 2019 Porsche Macan is back for its European premiere at the Paris Motor Show. The model has changed quite a bit from the first version that debuted in 2014, with some of the most significant changes being the exterior design and completely connected communication system.The front end, which is now equipped with newly-designed LED headlights, has received a "full makeover" to seem broader, though the alterations are subtle. The rear aesthetics were also updated with a tail light stretching across the entire width of the vehicle, which gives it a wider appearance. As for the most obvious change, the small SUV comes in four fresh new exterior colors: Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue, and Crayon.With this model, it's become the standard for Porsche vehicles to be fully interconnected with Porsche Connect Plus and online navigation. The HD touchscreen is 10.9 inches wide and "can be adapted to suit personal requirements via predefined tiles," the brand outlines. If you haven't had enough talking to Siri or Alexa, you can talk to your Macan, too, which can provide you with navigational instructions.This updated model also has a new traffic assist system with adaptive cruise control. With the ability to accelerate and semi-automatically brake, long drives can be easier and more relaxing than ever, especially with the heated windshield and standard air ionizer.The 2019 Macan is ready to order at a starting price of €46,344.