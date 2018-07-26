English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Porsche Macan SUV Revealed, Gets New Tail-Light and More
2019 Porsche Macan gets changes like refreshed lighting and exterior styling, an upgraded interior, a retuned chassis and new technology and connectivity features as well.
2019 Porsche Macan. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Porsche has now finally taken the wraps off its refreshed 2019 Macan SUV, which includes new V-6 petrol engines and an upgraded infotainment system. Porsche had earlier teased the refreshed version of the SUV earlier this month. Other changes include refreshed lighting and exterior styling, an upgraded interior, a retuned chassis and new technology and connectivity features. The exterior styling changes at the front of the Macan are subtle, to say the least. The sizable central air intake remains pretty much unchanged, but the intakes at either side are more vertical than they were at their outer edges and work well to emphasize the width of the Porsche. The headlights are now LED as standard, although adaptive LED light units are an optional extra.
At the rear of the new Macan, we find the biggest exterior styling enhancement, which is the new tail-light arrangement. The new lamps are now LED, but like the larger Cayenne the tail light now extends right across the full width of the Macan's tailgate. On the inside there's a sportier steering wheel available that's been borrowed from the 911. The central air vents on the dash have been repositioned, but rather than being a styling cue it's probably a necessary change to make room for the new 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new system is called Porsche Communication Management (PCM), and it introduces online navigation and intelligent voice control to the 2019 Macan.
2019 Porsche Macan. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Further technological enhancements include the available traffic jam assist, which makes the Porsche capable of accelerating, braking and steering within lanes autonomously at speeds of up to 37 mph. And if you decide to go off-road somewhere unfamiliar in your Macan, the Porsche Offroad Precision app can be used to record and analyze your route on your mobile device so you can find your way back if you get lost. In the engine department, the big news is the omission of any sort of diesel, which means there are now three petrol units to choose between in the Macan. The 252 bhp 2.0-liter turbo remains, but there's now a new 351 bhp 3.0-liter V-6 for the Macan S and a 434 bhp 2.9-liter V-6 twin-turbo. Prices have yet to be confirmed but expect the additional technology to bring a slight increase over current Macan pricing.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
