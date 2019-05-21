English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Range Rover Sport with 2.0-litre Petrol Engine Launched at Rs 86.71 Lakh
Available in S, SE & HSE trim, the new Range Rover Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger that delivers a power output of 221 kW and 400 Nm of peak torque.
MY19 Range Rover Sport. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India launched the latest version of petrol variant of Range Rover Sport in the country, priced at Rs 86.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in S, SE & HSE trim, the new model is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger that delivers a power output of 221 kW (297 hp) and 400 Nm of peak torque.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The success of the Range Rover Sport has been integral in driving demand for the Land Rover portfolio in India. The Model Year 2019 2.0 l petrol derivative should further increase the aspirational value of the flagship model at an attractive and exciting price.”
MY19 Range Rover Sport. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover)
For 2019, the Range Rover Sport comes with a range of exciting features including Three-zone Climate Control, Protect, Control Pro, Park Pack and Cabin Air Ionisation.
The Range Rover Sport also comes with a contemporary interior and advanced features such as the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, 31.24 cm (12.3) Interactive Driver Display and full colour Head-up Display.
MY19 Range Rover Sport. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover)
