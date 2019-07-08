2019 Renault Duster Facelift Launched in India at Rs 8 Lakh

Renault India has launched the all-new Duster at Rs 7,99,990 for the standard variant, Rs 9,99,990 for the Petrol CVT and Rs 12,49,990 for the diesel variant. The new Duster is equipped with 25 new features and technology enhancements.

“We have a clear goal of growing the Renault brand in India. Towards this, we are strategically strengthening our product range, expanding our network reach and initiating pioneering measures to ensure customer delight. Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to cater to evolving customer needs. We are confident that the new Duster will resonate well with discerning Indian customers,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The new Renault Duster comes with a new tri-winged full chrome grille, new dual tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates, new signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs that sync with the dominating and broad hood. The car sits on a set of R16 Everest Diamond Cut alloy wheels and offers a ground clearance of 205 mm while the AWD version offers a ground clearance of 210 mm along with higher approach and departure angles. The new edition also offers two new exterior body colour options for customers to choose from - ‘Caspian Blue’ and ‘Mahogany Brown’.

The Renault Duster facelift interiors (Image: Renault)

On the inside, the car gets the Midnight black interiors. The new model comes with creature comfort additions like Cruise Control with speed limiter. It boasts a fully integrated 7.9-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide – a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency. The new Duster offers ARKAMYS with 4 speakers and new 2 front tweeters for enhanced sound output. The new Renault Duster comes equipped with fully automatic climate control which adjusts the air flow inside the cabin.

The new Renault Duster is compliant with BNCAP front, side & pedestrian crash norms and is compliant with safety features stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions of the new Renault Duster. Features such as Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist enhance the SUV capability of Duster.

The Duster is powered by Renault’s 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre DCI diesel engine. Both the engines are responsive and fuel efficient. The petrol version offers 104bhp and maximum torque of 142 Nm of torque The Renault Duster petrol is also available in a 5-speed manual transmission version.

The new Renault Duster boasts the renowned dCi 1.5-litre diesel engine and offers a choice of two power outputs: 110 PS and 85 PS with a torque of 245 Nm and 200 Nm respectively. The powerful 108hp variants have a 6-speed manual transmission. The 83 hp version features a 5-speed manual transmission.