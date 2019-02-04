English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Renault Kwid Launched for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets New Safety Features and More

The updated Renault Kwid now complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and is now equipped with other features such as ABS with EBD.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
2019 Renault Kwid Launched for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets New Safety Features and More
Renault Kwid. (Image: Renault)
French auto major Renault launched a new range of its entry-level small car Kwid equipped with enhanced safety features in India in the price bracket of Rs 2.67-4.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Kwid range will be available in both 0.8 litre and 1-litre petrol engines in manual and automated transmission options, Renault India said in a statement. It complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and is now equipped with other features such as anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD).

Other features include driver airbag and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and speed alert as standard across all variants. Besides, the new range is equipped with a 17.64 cm touchscreen media and navigation system with capacitive touchscreen, which is compatible with both Android and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature, the company said.

The Kwid has been one of the most successful models for Renault in India selling more than 2.75 lakh units. The Kwid was first showcased as a concept at the Indian Auto Expo back in 2014. The production version was later unveiled in 2015, and from then on, the Kwid has been a steady seller in India for the French brand. With this latest update, Renault has made sure the car conforms with safety features put forth by the government.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
