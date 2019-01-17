2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 23.99 Lakh

Skoda has introduced the 2019 Superb Corporate Edition at a price of Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Superb Corporate Edition is equipped with the 1.8 TSI (MT) petrol engine from the SUPERB model range which produces 180 PS (132 kW) of power and delivers a torque output of 320 Nm while delivering fuel efficiency of 14.64 kmpl. With this launch, the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is now the base variant of the luxury sedan. Interestingly, the Corporate Edition of the Skoda Superb can only be purchased by existing Skoda owners.Skoda says that the demand for an AT iteration was identified among its customers, which the company is contemplating to introduce towards the later part of the year. The 2019 Superb Corporate Edition will be available in two colour options: Candy White and the all-new Magnetic Brown.Skoda had also recently announced its 4-year service care program which consists of a 4-year warranty program and a 4 year (24x7) Road Side Assistance which is standard on all Skoda cars in India. Additionally, customers have an option to purchase a 4 year service package at a nominal price which ensures a hassle-free ownership experience.