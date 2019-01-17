English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 23.99 Lakh
Skoda says that the demand for an AT iteration was identified among its customers, which the company is contemplating to introduce towards the later part of the year.
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition. (Image: Skoda)
Loading...
Skoda has introduced the 2019 Superb Corporate Edition at a price of Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Superb Corporate Edition is equipped with the 1.8 TSI (MT) petrol engine from the SUPERB model range which produces 180 PS (132 kW) of power and delivers a torque output of 320 Nm while delivering fuel efficiency of 14.64 kmpl. With this launch, the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is now the base variant of the luxury sedan. Interestingly, the Corporate Edition of the Skoda Superb can only be purchased by existing Skoda owners.
Skoda says that the demand for an AT iteration was identified among its customers, which the company is contemplating to introduce towards the later part of the year. The 2019 Superb Corporate Edition will be available in two colour options: Candy White and the all-new Magnetic Brown.
Skoda had also recently announced its 4-year service care program which consists of a 4-year warranty program and a 4 year (24x7) Road Side Assistance which is standard on all Skoda cars in India. Additionally, customers have an option to purchase a 4 year service package at a nominal price which ensures a hassle-free ownership experience.
Skoda says that the demand for an AT iteration was identified among its customers, which the company is contemplating to introduce towards the later part of the year. The 2019 Superb Corporate Edition will be available in two colour options: Candy White and the all-new Magnetic Brown.
Skoda had also recently announced its 4-year service care program which consists of a 4-year warranty program and a 4 year (24x7) Road Side Assistance which is standard on all Skoda cars in India. Additionally, customers have an option to purchase a 4 year service package at a nominal price which ensures a hassle-free ownership experience.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Dandekar Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- This Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Customized SUV Belongs to the Royal Family of Udaipur - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results