1-min read

2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer comes with new LED headlights and taillights, gets a new LCD instrument cluster and a revised design as well.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Gixxer has been launched in India. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)
Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the 2019 version of the Gixxer at a price tag of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This comes after Suzuki Motorcycles India recently launched the all-new Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF 250, wherein the company had announced that they will be coming out with a new version of their street-naked version of the Gixxer as well.

In terms of design, the new Gixxer takes design cues from the bigger Gixxer SF 250 which can be seen in the form of an identical LED tail lamp design and a more chiselled fuel tank. In this case, since it is not a full-faired motorcycle, the fuel tank gets new tank shrouds which also sport the updated Gixxer graphics. The biggest difference, however, is in the form of the new headlamps which is an LED unit as well and is now more of an oval-shaped unit as compared to the outgoing model. Carrying the sense of familiarity is the dual muffler which gets a chrome finish.

Suzuki has also added a new rear tyre hugger, given it split seats and to add a dash of sportiness, the blacked-out alloy wheels get a red stripe as well.

Other changes include the addition of the new LCD instrument cluster which has been carried over from the new Gixxer SF.

Mechanically, the new Gixxer is powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 14.1 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed transmission. Suzuki is now offering this engine with fuel injection instead of a carburettor. There is a slight change in the ergonomics too as the seat height has been dropped by 5mm to 795mm and it carries the same fuel tank capacity at 12 litres.

What’s different between the new Gixxer and the new Gixxer SF, other than the fairing, is that the Gixxer gives the clip-on handlebars from the SF a miss.

The new Gixxer is available in three colour options and is now offering a rear disc brake as standard.

As compared to the older model, the new Gixxer has come with a price hike of Rs 11,822 (ex-showroom) and competes against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-S.

