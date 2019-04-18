English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.46 Lakh
Part of the GSX-R series, the GSX-S750 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline-four engine.
2019 Suzuki GSX-S750. (Image: Suzuki Motorcycle India)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the 2019 GSX-S750 in two new exciting colours – Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with updated graphics pattern. The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 has been priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Part of the GSX-R series, the GSX-S750 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline-four engine.
2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 edition in Pearl Glacier White colour option. (Image: Suzuki Motorcycle India)
Commenting on the latest edition, Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new colour schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing. We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”
The Japanese brand says that Suzuki’s traction control system controls the power output by optimizing ignition timing and air delivery depending on the condition delivering smooth, natural and controlled power without interfering with the sportiness of the motorcycle. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and flatly-shaped rear combination LED lights.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
