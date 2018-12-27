2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the 2019 edition of its sportsbike Hayabusa in India at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1,340 cc four stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine. Suzuki had earlier confirmed long-running rumours about the Hayabusa being discontinued. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer announced that it will stop production of its ultimate sportsbike and take it off European markets by the end of the year.The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement. The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes -- Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, it added.Commenting on the launch of 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbike among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.