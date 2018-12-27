English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions and also have updated graphics.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image: Suzuki Motorcycles)
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the 2019 edition of its sportsbike Hayabusa in India at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1,340 cc four stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine. Suzuki had earlier confirmed long-running rumours about the Hayabusa being discontinued. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer announced that it will stop production of its ultimate sportsbike and take it off European markets by the end of the year.

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement. The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes -- Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, it added.

Commenting on the launch of 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbike among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.”

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram