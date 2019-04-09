English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched in India for Rs 1.08 Lakh

The 2019 Suzuki Intruder is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for superior ergonomics and overall ride comfort, SMIPL said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
2019 Suzuki Intruder. (Image: Suzuki Motorcycle India)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has launched the 2019 edition of its cruiser motorcycle Intruder at Rs 1,08,162 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Intruder is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for superior ergonomics and overall ride comfort, SMIPL said in a statement. Also, the front foot pegs provide comfort riding capability along with an added backrest for the pillion, it added. It will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides, he added. The bike is powered by a 155cc engine and has features such as standard ABS and fully-digital instrumentation.

Commenting on the launch, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said, "With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country."

Suzuki Motorcycle India had previously rolled out a ‘Special Edition’ of their cruiser motorcycle – Intruder and Intruder FI. The Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP editions were offered in Matte Black colour along with Candy Sanoma Red accent. The Intruder SP also got a standard pillion backrest fitment.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
