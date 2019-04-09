2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched in India for Rs 1.08 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has launched the 2019 edition of its cruiser motorcycle Intruder at Rs 1,08,162 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Intruder is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for superior ergonomics and overall ride comfort, SMIPL said in a statement. Also, the front foot pegs provide comfort riding capability along with an added backrest for the pillion, it added. It will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides, he added. The bike is powered by a 155cc engine and has features such as standard ABS and fully-digital instrumentation.Commenting on the launch, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said, "With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country."Suzuki Motorcycle India had previously rolled out a ‘Special Edition’ of their cruiser motorcycle – Intruder and Intruder FI. The Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP editions were offered in Matte Black colour along with Candy Sanoma Red accent. The Intruder SP also got a standard pillion backrest fitment.