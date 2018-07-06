2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]

2019 Suzuki Jimny Cabin. (Image: Suzuki)

Ever since the first Jimny made its debut in April 1970, it has been a masterpiece of Suzuki’s 4WD technology. Two decades have passed since the third generation model made its debut in 1998, the Jimny has now evolved to its fourth generation in its nearly 50 years of history. And finally Suzuki has officially revealed the Jimny SUV for the European market.The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.There are eight body colours, including two new colours developed exclusively for the all-new Jimny: a high-visibility “Kinetic Yellow” designed to stand out in bad weather or rough worksites, and a low-visibility “Jungle Green” which blends in with natural scenery.The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.The Jimny features a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear, which can be easily switched from 2H (2WD-high gear), 4H (4WD-high gear) and 4L (4WD-low gear) modes by a shift lever directly connected to the transfer gear. Compared to the 4H mode, the 4L mode can transfer more torque to the tyres while in lower gears, for better traction on steep slopes and rough terrain.The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.