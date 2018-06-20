English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
Suzuki is now ready to reassert itself with a new generation of small SUVs, like the retro looking Jimny and here is the detailed image gallery.
2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motor Corporation revealed a set of images of the upcoming 2019 Jimny small SUV just yesterday and they were right in doing so, given the fact we already saw the Jimny in so many spy shots, it actually felt like the car is already here. While all the other manufacturers are investing majorly on a steady stream of new SUV models, Suzuki is somewhere not in the limelight. However, it could be easy to forget that Suzuki was producing and selling affordable SUVs long before it became fashionable. Remember the good old days of Maruti Gypsy? Or the current generation of Vitara Brezza. Suzuki is now ready to reassert itself with a new generation of small SUVs, like the retro looking Jimny and here is the detailed image gallery.
It's entirely possible Suzuki wasn't planning to reveal any official images at this point, but after a set of unofficial images from a presentation were leaked on the internet last week the company has now put these official renderings on its global website.
Although the website doesn't reveal much that wasn't already known by the public after the recent leaks, it does confirm the fact this is something of an evolutionary redesign and not a radical overhaul to take the Jimny in any sort of new direction.
In fact, some observers might revel in the fact the new Jimny will be a slightly retro design when compared to much of the competition. Although there will be an extensive palette of funky, youthful exterior colors, the unashamedly boxy shape remains, and it will also be one of very few SUVs to still store the spare wheel on the rear tailgate.
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
Although full details such as engine specifications are yet to be revealed, it's clear the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV and not be morphing into some sort of soft-roader.
With inputs from AFP Relaxnews!
