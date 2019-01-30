English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh

The 2019 edition of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS gets new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has introduced the 2019 model-year V-Strom 650 XT ABS in India at a price tag of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The refreshed Suzuki V-Strom gets new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors. The motorcycle will be available in two colour options called - Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White.

Commenting on the new edition, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum and win the hearts of our customer in 2019 as well. We are delighted to introduce the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT which comes in added with features and will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle.”

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT continues to be powered by the 645cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine and it is equipped with fuel-injection technology. The motorcycle also continues to get ABS and a three-stage traction control system which makes it ideal for both on-road and off-road use.

You can check out our first ride review of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS here.

Watch the video review here:


| Edited by: Manav Sinha
