2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 First Look Review at EICMA

Triumph Motorcycles have launched bigger versions of their Scrambler offerings in the form of the Scrambler 1200 which is going to be available in two variants – the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. We tell you more about these motorcycles as we get our hands on them at EICMA 2018.First and foremost, the new scramblers drop the ‘street’ from their names, like the existing smaller motorcycle, and are simply called Scrambler 1200. There are two variants on offer – the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. They are powered by the same engine as the seen on the Thruxton R, which is a 1200cc parallel-twin engine but in this case, they are tuned for better mid-range and low-end power and torque delivery, to go with their off-road capabilities. Speaking of which, both these motorcycles get the fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension at the rear, along with fully adjustable upside-down Showa forks at the front. The difference is that the XC offers 200mm of suspension travel whereas the XE variant takes it up a notch to 250mm of suspension travel. Helping it further with its off-road promise is the combination of a 21-inch front wheel along with a 17-inch rear wheel sporting dual-purpose Metzeler tyres.In terms of features, Triumph is offering both these motorcycles with things like cruise control, keyless ignition and their latest generation of the full-colour TFT instrument cluster which tells you pretty much everything about the motorcycle. And in terms of design, they are bare minimum scramblers which look the business and still manage to have the old-school retro charm that Triumph is known for. Expect these motorcycles to come to India next year.