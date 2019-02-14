English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched in India
Triumph Motorcycles India have launched the 2019 version of the Street Twin along with the Street Scrambler in India.
(Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
British Premium motorcycling brand Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Street Twin & the new Street Scrambler in India at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Pan-India), respectively.
Representing a major step forward for Triumph’s most successful modern classic, the new 2019 Street Twin and the new Street Scrambler now come with a whole new set of equipment, enhanced rider comfort and features that make them stand apart from their predecessors. Both, the new Street Twin and the new Street Scrambler get a significant power increase, up by 10PS to 65PS with 18 per cent more power. The higher revving engine now redlines 500 rpm higher with an 80Nm torque and both the motorcycles sport new Brembo 4-piston brake callipers for enhanced braking performance. Ride-by-wire brings enhanced rideability, safety and control from a single throttle body and is sensitively incorporated with minimal visual impact. The liquid cooled engine delivers low emissions and fuel-efficient riding and the high service intervals of 16,000km also help maintain the new Street twin and the new Street Scrambler’s low cost of ownership.
Launched in 2016 the new Street Twin is the most contemporary model in Triumph’s Bonneville line-up and has become the single biggest selling modern classic. On top of its higher specification equipment, the new Street Twin has improved rider ergonomics with a more comfortable seat-to-foot riding position, enhancing the overall riding experience. Furthermore, a 10mm increase to the seat foam thickness increases both rider and pillion comfort, improving longer distance rideability. The new Street Twin now comes with two riding modes – rain and road along with switchable traction control with a torque assist clutch.
The new Street Scrambler, on the other hand, is designed to deliver easy precise handling and a balanced agile feel. It delivers a commanding rider position with comfortable ergonomics and accessible neutral handling. These come from its signature scrambler wide handlebars, forward set foot pegs and a 19-inch spoked front wheel with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres fitted as standard. Ride-by-wire brings enhanced rideability, safety and control, from a single throttle body. The Street Scrambler comes with three riding modes – rain, road and off-road in addition to switchable ABS and traction control.
Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented “The past five years have been quite exciting for us. We’ve grown the brand to 6000 strong customers offering the widest portfolio of motorcycles to suit each motorcycling style. The new Street Twin and Street Scrambler are packed with enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and come with a wide array of customization options allowing owners to have a machine unique to their personality. Both these motorcycles are fun to ride and remain true to the Triumph DNA with motorcycling at its core. Modern classics continue to be the most loved Triumph motorcycles in India and contribute to 55% of total volume. We’re focused on introducing smarter, high-performance machines that will enable us to furthermore strengthen our presence in the country.
Triumph motorcycles come with an industry first 2-year unlimited km manufacturer warranty. To further our offering to the customers and give them complete peace of mind, I’m happy to launch from today the Triumph 2-year Extended Warranty program,” added Farooq.
Triumph’s 2 years extended warranty program will allow customers to enrol immediately on purchase of a motorcycle, and will additionally give them an option to enrol within the manufacturer warranty period. Triumph extended warranty will have some key features such as global coverage and transferability along with an unlimited kilometre coverage.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
