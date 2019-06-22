2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference

The TVS Apache has been a motorcycle that has had people interested in it ever since it was first unveiled in its concept form called the Akula. When the production version came out, in the guise of the Apache RR 310 as we now know it as it got several people excited. We got to ride it at a race track and in the everyday riding conditions as well, and the motorcycle has been an impressive one all the time. However, addressing some of the issues that popped up with the RR 310, TVS did come out with a mid-life update for the motorcycle that included several bits to make it a better-refined product and the company offered these updates for free to the existing customers.

Now, the motorcycle has been updated again with a race-tuned slipper clutch. We got our hands on that motorcycle to see the difference it makes and also, it served as a great opportunity to experience the result of the mid-life updates.

TVS Apache RR 310 has got several updates. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Let’s start off with the mid-life update that the TVS got and the difference it made. The update included a new rubber lining for the wind deflector and heavier bar-end weight. There was an ECU update rolled out as well and all of these changes are supposed to make the motorcycle feel more refined and have lesser vibrations. Do you feel the difference right away? Yes, you do. But keep in mind that while the difference is there, there are still prominent vibrations that creep in at higher rpm to the rider through the footpegs and the seat.

There are still some vibrations that can be felt on the TVS Apache RR 310 at high speeds. (Photo: TVS)

There’s a new chain roller as well which would help decrease the chain clatter at lower speeds like when you would open the throttle and close it completely repeatedly at a slow moving traffic jam. Being at a race track, it is hard to figure out how that translates into real-world usage but a better chain roller is a welcome addition any day.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new chain roller. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The big change, however, is the fact that the RR 310 now gets a slip and assist clutch. The most evident change that you would notice right away is that the clutch lever feels lighter to operate and moderate. The other big thing that comes to light especially when you are riding the motorcycle hard – as you would at a race track – is that now you can downshift a lot more aggressively.

During some hard braking zones at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), we were downshifting three gears at a time in quick succession. Faster, than what the engine and the gearbox would have liked. So, while there is good engine braking, the wheel did not lock up or unsettle the motorcycle.

The instrument cluster of the new TVS Apache RR 310. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The only other change that is left to talk about is the new paint scheme. The Matte Black colour option has been discontinued and there is now a Gloss Black paint scheme on offer. There are new decals too and the motorcycle in this new shade looks properly sinister. The white and red decals add a lot of character and, while looks are a subjective matter, we did feel that this is the best-looking colour option for the RR 310.

And yes, these are about all the changes that now come on the 2019 Apache RR 310. But what is, honestly, the best thing about all of this is while TVS offered the updates for free, earlier, they are also offering their existing users a choice of getting the slipper fitted in their motorcycles for a cost of Rs 3950. What this means, is that not only the newer riders get up-to-date equipment on the RR 310, but the already existing customers can get it too. And, if you compare the cost of the older Apache RR 310 and the 2019 version of it, then the price bump is also about Rs 4,000 (on ex-showroom, price).

All the new changes on the TVS Apache RR 310 can be retro-fitted to the older models too. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

VERDICT

So at the end of the day, the biggest strengths of the TVS Apache RR 310 remain the same. The motorcycle still handles like a dream, is probably one of the best-looking motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment and offers the right mix of practicality and sporty riding experience. It is not a completely laid-back motorcycle that offers a fairing for the sake of it and neither it’s an all-out supersport that, in the pursuit of pure performance, makes it difficult to ride every day.

The TVS Apache RR 310 offers better value for money than before and is still one of the best options in its segment. (Photo: TVS)

What has changed is that TVS has really heard the feedback from the customers and given what they wanted and what the motorcycle needed. And for a small price bump, you are getting an already fantastic motorcycle that has addressed the minor issues and perhaps the biggest gain that it has got, is in terms of the value for money that it offers.

So if you want a full-faired motorcycle that looks fantastic and makes sense for a variety of riding conditions while not breaking your bank, then the Apache RR 310 makes more sense than ever.