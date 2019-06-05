2019 Upcoming SUVs in India - MG Hector, Kia SP2i, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and More

It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the SUV segment. And as a result, automakers are trying to launch the new and updated SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand. 2018 witnessed the launch of some really good SUVs and 2019 is expected to be even more interesting. Many automakers have already unveiled their products for 2019 and some have kept it a secret. If you are planning to buy a new SUV that can carry your family in comfort and have an appealing stance, here is a list of top 5 SUVs that will be launched in India this year, including cars like Tata Buzzard, Hyundai Sub-Compact SUV, MG Hector and more.

1. MG Hector

MG Hector SUV. (Photo: News18.com)

Expected Price – Rs 20-25 Lakh

MG Motor had officially marked its entry into the Indian turf by unveiling the brand new Hector SUV on May 15. The Hector poses as the second connected car in the Indian market after Hyundai Venue. MG claims that the Hector will feature India's first ever SUV to boast Machine-to-Machine (M2M) sim embedded in it. Bookings for the car will commence in June followed by deliveries in the same month.

The Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air. “So, like your smartphones, you will get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are available,” according to the company.

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white.

2. Kia SP2i

Kia SP Concept. (Image: Kia)

Expected Price – Rs 8-11 Lakh

At the Auto Expo 2018, Kia Motors unveiled its SP Concept, an SUV designed and developed for the Indian market. It will be the first product from Kia to go on sale in the country in the second half of 2019. At the front, Kia SP concept gets a tiger nose grill which is seen in many Kia cars. The SP Concept's lamp design meets slims graphics and functionality through a top and bottom headlamp connected to a wide front grille. The DRLs in high-tech graphics and positioning lamps leading to front grille helps produce differentiated images during day/night.

The SP2 will be manufactured in India and will be exported to the Japanese automaker’s foreign markets. It will soon be launched in India with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine and will be offered with both the manual and automatic transmissions.

3. Tata Cassini

The new Tata Motors 'Buzzard' is displayed at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: AP)

Expected Price – Rs 15-18 Lakh

Tata Motors will launch the 7-seater version of its Tata Harrier SUV, recently named Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show. However, in India, the 7-seater SUV will be called 'Cassini'. The car has been completely revealed by the company and is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy, engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.

It will be powered by the Harrier’s Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, but Tata may add a 6-speed auto gearbox too. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.

4. Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep Compass Trailhawk. (Image: Jeep)

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

FCA is planning to launch its much-awaited Jeep Compass Trailhawk SUV in India. It is expected to launch in the month of June, is expected to get the diesel-automatic combination, which has been lacking from the Jeep Compass's arsenal. Apart from having all the features offered on the Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk will get a set of off-road based enhancements. It is expected to come with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.