2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Launched in the U.S at $18,545
Based off the award-winning MQB platform, the 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space than the outgoing model and new technology.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta. (Image: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen of America Inc. has announced the full pricing of the all-new 2019 Jetta. The Jetta S has a starting price of $18,545 and goes all the way upto $26,945 for the top-of-the-line Jetta SEL Premium. Based off the award-winning MQB platform, the 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space than the outgoing model and new technology.
The design of the Jetta include 17-inch dark gray “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels; a gloss-black front grille; R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust; foglights; black mirror caps; R-Line badging inside and out; black roof liner; LED Projector headlights with signature LED DRLs; and panoramic sunroof.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta cabin. (Image: Volkswagen)
The VW Jetta also comes with sport comfort seats; leather seating surfaces; ventilated front seats; power driver’s seat with memory functionality and power lumbar; 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation and alarm system.
The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen’s 1.4-litre turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a new standard six-speed manual transmission, with an eight-speed automatic transmission optional on the base model and standard on higher trims.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta rear-end. (Image: Volkswagen)
Every Jetta offers standard Driver Personalization with up to four driver settings. Dependent on trim, customizable features include: driver seat memory, drive mode selection, driver assistance system preferences, climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement, ambient lighting color, radio presets, navigation view, and more.
The technology of 2019 Jetta also includes offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018.
-
