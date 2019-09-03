2019 Volkswagen Polo GT Facelift Spied Ahead of India Launch

Volkswagen India recently celebrated 10 years of existence of the 5th-gen Polo in local market and the event went on to showcase the faith the carmaker has in a model that has been replaced by the 6th generation version in most international markets, and yet keeps on selling in India sans a single comprehensive update. Now, it turns out that the carmaker will launch yet another facelift for its B-segment hatchback in a bid to infuse some novelty to the decade-old model.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo Facelift range will launch on September 4. It seems that the manufacturer is trying to squeeze a bit more out of the 5th-gen model before it is ready with the MQ-A0-IN based made-for-India Polo that will still take a few years to debut. According to a recent report, a 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift was spied, giving a clear look at the updated hatchback.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift gets a mildly-updated front fascia that resembles the face of the GTi model. Furthermore, it carries a similar honeycomb grille and a similar front bumper to the earlier version. The 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT also features underbody spoilers that have been updated. The new version also boasts of revised tail lamps. The latter resemble the units that can found on the updated fifth-gen model that used to be available in Europe until a few years ago. Finally, the 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT gets a new set of alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen Polo GT range is available in two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DSG AT and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with 5-speed MT combination. While the former produces 105 PS and 175 Nm, the latter outputs 110 PS and 250 Nm. However, the company will replace both these engines with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit before April 1, 2020. This is a deadline for all cars sold in the country to achieve BS- VI-compliance.

2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift. (Photo Courtesy: Gaadiwaadi)

