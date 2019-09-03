Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

2019 Volkswagen Polo GT Facelift Spied Ahead of India Launch

The Volkswagen Polo GT range will get a facelift before its September 4 launch in the Indian market, featuring alloy wheels, honeycomb grille, underbody spoilers, and revised tail lamps.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2019 Volkswagen Polo GT Facelift Spied Ahead of India Launch
2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift. (Photo Courtesy: Gaadiwaadi)
Loading...

Volkswagen India recently celebrated 10 years of existence of the 5th-gen Polo in local market and the event went on to showcase the faith the carmaker has in a model that has been replaced by the 6th generation version in most international markets, and yet keeps on selling in India sans a single comprehensive update. Now, it turns out that the carmaker will launch yet another facelift for its B-segment hatchback in a bid to infuse some novelty to the decade-old model.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo Facelift range will launch on September 4. It seems that the manufacturer is trying to squeeze a bit more out of the 5th-gen model before it is ready with the MQ-A0-IN based made-for-India Polo that will still take a few years to debut. According to a recent report, a 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift was spied, giving a clear look at the updated hatchback.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift gets a mildly-updated front fascia that resembles the face of the GTi model. Furthermore, it carries a similar honeycomb grille and a similar front bumper to the earlier version. The 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT also features underbody spoilers that have been updated. The new version also boasts of revised tail lamps. The latter resemble the units that can found on the updated fifth-gen model that used to be available in Europe until a few years ago. Finally, the 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT gets a new set of alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen Polo GT range is available in two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DSG AT and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with 5-speed MT combination. While the former produces 105 PS and 175 Nm, the latter outputs 110 PS and 250 Nm. However, the company will replace both these engines with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit before April 1, 2020. This is a deadline for all cars sold in the country to achieve BS- VI-compliance.

2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift. (Photo Courtesy: Gaadiwaadi)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram